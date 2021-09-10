Atlantic County needs poll workers for early voting

Atlantic County election officials need poll workers for the nine days of early voting in October, officials said. The daily pay was set by statute 19 years ago at $200 a day.
On a regular Election Day, poll workers start between 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. and work to 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.
Support Local Journalism
In most cases, it’s a long day and the pay comes out to a little more than $13 per hour. Minimum wage in New Jersey is $12 per hour.
Caterson said early voting will run from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., but poll workers will have to be in earlier for setup and stay later to close up.
To work as an Atlantic County poll worker, visit atlantic-county.org/board-of-elections and click on “Poll Worker Application” in the list of topics to the right.
Visit other counties’ Board of Elections sites for information on working for them.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Michelle Brunetti Post
Staff Writer
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.