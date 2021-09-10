 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County needs poll workers for early voting
0 comments
top story

Atlantic County needs poll workers for early voting

{{featured_button_text}}
Eection Day 2020 Linwood

Doortje Fenwick, of Linwood, checks in before voting with Marian Jordan, poll worker and courier, at the Belhaven Middle School, in Linwood, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Atlantic County election officials need poll workers for the nine days of early voting in October, officials said. The daily pay was set by statute 19 years ago at $200 a day. 

On a regular Election Day, poll workers start between 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. and work to 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In most cases, it’s a long day and the pay comes out to a little more than $13 per hour. Minimum wage in New Jersey is $12 per hour.

Caterson said early voting will run from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., but poll workers will have to be in earlier for setup and stay later to close up.

To work as an Atlantic County poll worker, visit atlantic-county.org/board-of-elections and click on “Poll Worker Application” in the list of topics to the right.

Visit other counties’ Board of Elections sites for information on working for them.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7210

mpost@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists explain why the moon disappeared in the year 1110

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News