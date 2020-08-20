Through all of the Middle Township Police Department’s youth outreach efforts, Chief Christopher Leusner on Tuesday said “7%” has become his favorite piece of data for one of these efforts.
“At our last youth camp, 7% of kids said before the camp, they didn’t have a trusted adult that they could go to if there was a problem,” Leusner said, “but now they do.”
The camp was one of many programs the chief detailed during “Community Talks,” a three-part virtual discussion series involving South Jersey community leaders.
Hosted by the Atlantic County chapter of the NAACP and the Coalition for a Safe Community, Tuesday’s meeting brought members of the community together to discuss 21st century policing.
“The NAACP and the coalition are in consensus, agreement and partnership in the effort to increase communication between law enforcement and the communities,” said Kaleem Shabazz, NAACP chapter president and Atlantic City Third Ward councilman, “especially the communities where the coalition is active: Atlantic, Cape May and Salem counties.”
Shabazz also said that if it there wasn’t currently a global pandemic, “community walks” would have been scheduled for residents to connect with law enforcement face-to-face.
The Zoom call, which was part two of “Community Talks,” featured Leusner at its guest speaker. The chief talked about various initiatives his department has taken to improve the relationship with the community.
According to Leusner, the department has prioritized intervention and educational efforts for Middle Township through an increase in recovery resources, youth camps and more.
“When someone first is struggling with addiction or mental health issues, they first surface in municipal court,” Leusner said. “If anyone has any experience in municipal court, there’s no reflection on why this person is here. It’s, ‘Let’s move the docket. Let’s take a four-point ticket to a two-point ticket. All right, next case. What plea bargain are you going to take? Let’s move the docket, let’s move the docket, let’s move the docket.’
“There was no stop and reflection. It didn’t make sense to me that you had to wait for somebody to get deeper into their addiction or deeper into their mental health issues, and then we’ll provide services.”
Since 2014, Leusner added, the township has had trained social workers attend municipal court hearings in response to this disconnect.
To keep kids out of the criminal justice system, the department also started an initiative to have juvenile offenders attend weekend programs as opposed to being formally charged.
The department has also worked to better prepare its officers for more delicate situations by introducing trauma response training. In a slideshow prepared by Leusner, points of training included recognizing the prevalence of trauma, avoiding “treating pain with pain,” and being aware of “pain-based behavior.”
Another point of emphasis was “making sure the officer understands a calm brain calms another brain down,” Leusner said.
Atlantic City Deputy Chief of Police James Sarkos said the city’s department has similar programs in place, and stressed the importance of officers making a positive impact every time they interact with the public.
“I think now is the time that everyone needs to double down on community policing and having positive interactions with the public,” Sarkos said. “Every time you have an interaction with the public, it’s an opportunity to leave a lasting impression of your agency and what you’re all about.”
