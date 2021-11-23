 Skip to main content
Atlantic County Municipal Court to be held temporarily at satellite locations, Galloway manager says
Atlantic County Municipal Court to be held temporarily at satellite locations, Galloway manager says

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County is still slated to open Jan. 1, but when it does, it will not yet be in one central location.

Township Manager Chris Johansen said Tuesday night the planned court was slated to be temporarily held at three satellite locations, rather than at one location in Mays Landing. The temporary locations, which will only host court staff in virtual proceedings, are Galloway, Egg Harbor Township and Hamilton Township, according to Johansen. Any in-person proceedings that must be held will take place in a courthouse in Mays Landing.

Johansen said a problem with the HVAC system in the Mays Landing courthouse where the central court is slated to be held necessitated the new, temporary arrangement.

The Township Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday allowing for the satellite location to be held in the township for two months.

The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County would replace each participating municipality’s current court and handle all of its municipal-level litigation. County officials have said the purpose of the court is to make proceedings more efficient, providing significant cost savings to participating municipalities. Advocates also say the court is an opportunity to better connect people who attend municipal court with mental health or addiction treatment.

Nine municipalities have agreed to participate: Egg Harbor Township, Estell Manor, Galloway, Hamilton, Linwood, Northfield, Port Republic, Ventnor and Weymouth Township.

Johansen said he had been alerted to the issue by a county official earlier in the day.

No county official could be immediately reached for comment.

