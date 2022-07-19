Atlantic County mulls deal with Camden diocese for senior housing in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County is considering a deal with the Catholic Diocese of Camden to build 70 units of senior housing on Dolphin Avenue next to Meadowview Nursing Home.

But at least one resident vowed to stop the plan and prevent more traffic from clogging her neighborhood during Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting.

"I am going to put as many people together as I can to try to stop it," Dolphin Avenue resident Joan Brennan said. "It is out of control. I don't understand the connection between the county and the archdiocese, and why they want to stuff something into that property over there."

The property under consideration is a large open space between the bike path and the nursing home, said county Administrator Jerry DelRosso. He said similar ideas have been pursued in the past, and officials believe it is a good use of the property.

"We are very supportive of the program," DelRosso said. "It will be housing for senior citizens ... (with) access to senior services on our campus at Shoreview."

The Shoreview Building is a county building nearby on Shore Road, where Intergenerational Services and the Office on Aging are located.

Brennan said traffic problems are already bad from county employees, trucks and buses using Dolphin Avenue.

"I do not want anything else on this street. You are already getting ready to construct a 10,000-square-foot (county) warehouse there," Brennan said. "It's already a nightmare."

One side of Dolphin Avenue is a campus of county buildings and open space, and the other is a residential neighborhood.

"Now you are saying ... there will be some assisted living and some independent apartments," Brennan said. "Independent means cars, traffic and parking. Where is all of that going to go?"

DelRosso said the terms of a sale or lease of the land have not yet been discussed, but the deal would generate revenue for the county.

Residents would also be able to access therapy services at the nursing home, DelRosso said.

Drawings are being prepared by the diocese, and the project is in its early phases. It would need to clear the approval process in Northfield, where the tax-exempt diocese has said it will make voluntary payments to the city in lieu of taxes, DelRosso said.

Brennan said the diocese would charge substantial rents, as it does in other similar properties, so it would not create more affordable housing.

But DelRosso said he understood housing vouchers could be used to pay about 70% of the cost of rent for low-income residents.

Brennan suggested the diocese instead build it behind St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish on New Road in Northfield, on land it already owns and that has more space for facilities.

The county owns most of the area from Shore to New roads between Dolphin Avenue in Northfield and Ridgewood Avenue in Pleasantville.