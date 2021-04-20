 Skip to main content
Atlantic County megasite offering walk-in appointments this week Wednesday
Atlantic County megasite offering walk-in appointments this week Wednesday

vaccinesforall (1).JPG

Kate Gsell, 16, of Medford Township, gets the COVID-19 vaccine at the Atlantic County mega site Monday.

 CJ Fairfield

Atlantic County's COVID-19 vaccination megasite at the Atlantic City Convention Center will offer walk-in appointments Wednesday to Friday this week.

Up to 700 walk-ins will be available 1-3 p.m. daily at the site, according to a news release from AtlantiCare. The vaccinations will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those who have registered online and made an appointment will be prioritized.

Eligibility now includes anyone 16 years old and older, and those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

To register or make an appointment, go to vaccination.atlanticare.org.

