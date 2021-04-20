Atlantic County mega site offering walk-in appointments starting Wednesday

Atlantic County's COVID-19 vaccination mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center will offer walk-in appointments Wednesday through Friday this week.
Up to 700 walk-ins will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. at the site on those days, according to a news release from AtlantiCare. The vaccinations will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who have registered online and made an appointment will be prioritized.
Eligibility includes anyone 16 or older. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
To register or make an appointment, visit vaccination.atlanticare.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.