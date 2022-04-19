 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic County Medical Reserve Corps earns national recognition

The Atlantic County Medical Reserve Corps was honored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its COVID-19 community vaccination assistance efforts during the 2022 Medical Reserve Corps Recognition Awards on Tuesday.

The Atlantic County Medical Reserve Corps is composed of medical and non-medical volunteers who work with the county’s Division of Public Health and Office of Emergency Preparedness to improve health and safety in the community, according to Atlantic County officials.

“We are extremely proud of our MRC members and extraordinarily grateful for the benefit of their time and talents,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said in a statement. “We join in congratulating them for this national recognition as a COVID-19 Community Response awardee.”

Medical Reserve Corps members supported the county’s vaccination efforts at Atlantic Cape Community College and at the former mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center, one of six mass vaccination sites in the state.

The Atlantic County MRC provided vaccinators for the mega site that was open seven days a week from January through June 2021. Not only did its existing members step up to the challenge, but the effort attracted new members who wanted to help protect their community by increasing public vaccinations to reduce the spread of the virus.

For more information about the Atlantic County MRC, visit readyatlantic.org/get/mrc.asp.

