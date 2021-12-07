Atlantic County may expand jail to take in Cumberland inmates

NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County is considering expanding its jail in Mays Landing by about 256 beds to accommodate Cumberland County inmates, Administrator Jerry DelRosso said during Tuesday's commissioners meeting.
At least one commissioner, however, expressed doubt that it was a plan that would be good for the safety and finances of county residents.
Cumberland County is in the process of closing its jail, and that process has been dogged by controversy and lawsuits.
Atlantic County already has a contract with Cumberland County to take up to 200 inmates, and anything between 200 and 250 the warden would have to approve, DelRosso said.
A spike in the Atlantic County jail population recently, however, has meant there isn't room for that many from Cumberland, so the administration looked at the possibility of expanding.
There was a resolution on the agenda to consider a proposal from USA Architects to scale down and modify existing plans for a Cumberland County jail to fit the Mays Landing property. Cumberland County did a lot of work toward building a new facility, then changed its mind and decided to close the jail and move inmates elsewhere.
The administration pulled the resolution from consideration because the proposal was not ready. It will come up instead at the meeting Dec. 21, DelRosso said.
DelRosso estimated the potential cost at $7.7 million, and said income from out-of-county inmates would pay for both the construction and extra staffing needed.
"Nothing is set in stone," Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said earlier in the day Tuesday. "We have to start using our heads and doing more with less, and consolidating."
Levison said the county would hire some corrections officers from Cumberland County should the plan go forward.
Commissioner Frank X. Balles, a former Atlantic County sheriff, said it may not be in the best interest of the county's safety and finances.
"With bail reform, the only ones going in are the ones who need to be in. These are dangerous people. Do we really want their dangerous people in this county?" Balles asked.
Balles suggested the inmates might stay here once they get out.
"With women from Burlington (County) that has not happened," DelRosso said of women inmates the jail takes for a fee from that neighbor.
The casinos already attract some of that problematic population, he added.
"You know how much time the law department spends out of the county jail," Balles said. "We will bring more liability in. Is it worth it?"
"We think it’s a good shared service," DelRosso said.
Atlantic County also has an agreement with Gloucester County to house all of their prisoners who are arrested here, and that adds up to about 10-15 a day, DelRosso said. Gloucester also does not have a jail anymore.
The Atlantic County jail was built to house more than 800 inmates, DelRosso said. But after bail reform was enacted and only the more serious offenders stayed in jail, the warden has decided it is safer to separate populations more and the capacity is now considered to be 660, he said.
"During these conversations with Cumberland County we were averaging 450 to 460," DelRosso said. "The numbers keep going up and up and up."
Atlantic is about at capacity as a result, and Cumberland is now sending some inmates to Hudson County in North Jersey.
The administration made the decision to look at potentially building, he said, as a way to engage in shared services and assist a neighboring county.
The Atlantic County legal department has determined the county could use USA Architects without going out to bid, DelRosso said.
The construction would consist of four pods with about 64 beds per pod, he said.
"This may be an issue in perpetuity," said Commissioner Jim Bertino, of Hammonton. "Once you put pods there you are going to look to fill them. That's a big thing."
He asked whether the county would be sure to get a long-term agreement with other counties, so taxpayers don't get stuck paying for it.
"Absolutely," DelRosso said.
