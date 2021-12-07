Atlantic County may expand jail to take in Cumberland inmates

DelRosso estimated the potential cost at $7.7 million, and said income from out-of-county inmates would pay for both the construction and extra staffing needed.

"Nothing is set in stone," Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said earlier in the day Tuesday. "We have to start using our heads and doing more with less, and consolidating."

Levison said the county would hire some corrections officers from Cumberland County should the plan go forward.

Commissioner Frank X. Balles, a former Atlantic County sheriff, said it may not be in the best interest of the county's safety and finances.

"With bail reform, the only ones going in are the ones who need to be in. These are dangerous people. Do we really want their dangerous people in this county?" Balles asked.

Cumberland County to transfer some jail inmates to Hudson County BRIDGETON — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday to make available s…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Balles suggested the inmates might stay here once they get out.

"With women from Burlington (County) that has not happened," DelRosso said of women inmates the jail takes for a fee from that neighbor.

The casinos already attract some of that problematic population, he added.