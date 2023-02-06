The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is celebrating American Hearth Month by dropping animal adoption fees to $25 from Feb. 10-20.
The cost decrease is done to promote pet ownership's benefit to heart health, officials said on Monday.
Pets can help reduce streets, improve mood, serve as means of more exercise and contribute to lower blood pressure and cholesterol, according to the American Heart Association.
Normally, adoption fees are $110 for dogs and $85 for cats.
Pets adopted from the shelter include mandatory sterilization, age-appropriate vaccinations, diagnostic testing, a microchip and a free veterinary consultation. Adopted dogs also receive free obedience classes, officials said.
People are also reading…
The shelter, located at 240 Old Turnpike Rd., in Pleasantville, is open to the public by appointment seven days a week.
More information about the shelter is available at aclink.org/animalshelter, or by calling 609-485-2345.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.