Rescue dog Blanqie was one of about 200 dogs saved after last September's Hurricane Maria that traveled over the weekend from the Human Society of Puerto Rico to Atlantic City International Airport for adoption locally and elsewhere in the U.S.

"We hope they get adopted fast" said Stacy Suazo, general manager of Signature Flight Support at Atlantic City International Airport. Signature provides support services for business and private aviation and acted a broker between Swift Air who transported the dogs and and the local rescue efforts.

The 200 dogs flew from Puerto Rico on a Boeing 737-800 from Swift Air. The groups El Faro de Los Animales and Island Dog work in Puerto Rico to arrange the animals for transport.

Signature Flight Support staff and volunteers from St. Hubert's Animal Welfare and the Humane Society of Atlantic County after all 200 dogs were unloaded from the plane and placed in van for transport to local shelters.