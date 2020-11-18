 Skip to main content
Atlantic County led the country in job loss in June
AC Food Drive

The CRDA, together with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the City of Atlantic City, AFL-CIO and Local 54 is hosting a food distribution at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday Oct 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Atlantic County led the country in employment loss in June.

According to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report issued Wednesday, the county saw a year-over-year job loss of 34.2%.

Atlantic City's casinos were closed from March 18 to July 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From June 2019 to June 2020, employment decreased in all of the 357 largest U.S. counties, according to the report. In June 2020, national employment  decreased to 135.1 million, a 9.4-percent decrease over the year.

Within the county, the largest employment decrease occurred in the leisure and hospitality industry, which lost 33,336 jobs over the year, according to the Department of Labor. 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

