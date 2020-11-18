Atlantic County lead the country in job loss in June

The CRDA, together with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the City of Atlantic City, AFL-CIO and Local 54 is hosting a food distribution at Bader Field in Atlantic City Thursday Oct 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic County lead the country in employment loss in June.
According to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report issued on Wednesday, the county saw a year-over-year job loss of 34.2%.
Atlantic City's casinos were closed from March 18 to July 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From June 2019 to June 2020, employment decreased in all of the 357 largest U.S. counties, according to the report. In June 2020, national employment decreased to 135.1 million, a 9.4-percent decrease over the year.
Within the county, the largest employment decrease occurred in the leisure and hospitality industry, which lost 33,336 jobs over the year, according to the Department of Labor.
Volunteers load up cars Oct. 1 during a food distribution event at Bader Field in Atlantic City.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
