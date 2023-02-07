NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday to support and join Atlantic City in applying for a grant to help pay for a shared pothole repair truck.

The truck costs about $532,000, and the grant will be for $400,000 to $500,000, said county Shared Services Coordinator Timothy Kreischer.

"It is operated by one person who sits in the cab. It is all done hydraulically," Kreischer said. "We will no longer have to hear, 'Why does it take three to four people to fix a pothole?' One person can fix it in matter of minutes."

The Local Efficiency Achievement Program Implementation Grant is through the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees Atlantic City's finances under a 2016 state law.

In a recent speech, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said he has been assured the grant will be awarded. Residents, visitors and businesspeople in the city have complained for years about the condition of city streets, particularly Atlantic Avenue, which will be repaved in phases over the next couple of years.

Kreischer said Pleasantville has decided to join the grant application and Margate is considering it.

Commissioners also passed a resolution to accept a $333,333 grant from the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General for a two-year program to get mental health and substance abuse treatment for those charged with crimes through the county's centralized municipal court in Mays Landing.

"It's for exactly what we want to do in my office — give people the opportunity to receive help," said Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds, who attended the commissioners meeting.

The grant will allow the county to provide social services through municipal court, Reynolds said.

The pilot program will run from March 1, 2023, through Feb. 28, 2025, he said.

"This is going to have recovery specialists and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) with vehicles to go get people from Point A to Point B," Reynolds said.

Charges will be dismissed if the person successfully completes the intervention program, he said.

"People are committing crimes not because they are bad people, but because they are in crisis," Reynolds said. "It is rampant through every municipality."

"This is what's needed. It's as simple as that," said John Risley, chairman of the Board of Commissioners.