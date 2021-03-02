Atlantic County joins program to increase Medicaid funding to hospitals

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The other three hospitals in the county will also participate. In addition to AtlantiCare they are Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation in Galloway Township and Acuity Specialty Hospital of New Jersey in Atlantic City.

Reimbursement is calculated by the number of Medicaid days each facility provides, she said.

Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti to run for Atlantic County clerk Egg Harbor City third-term Mayor Lisa Jiampetti on Monday announced she is running in the De…

As part of its participation in the program, Atlantic County will also receive about $2.4 million per year, officials said.

Herndon said the hospital will pay about $22 million up front into the program.

Consultant Barbara Eyman of Eyman associates said the hospital will get about $49 million back in a relatively short amount of time, for a difference of almost $30 million.

The program was created in 2018, when the state Legislature passed the County Option Hospital Fee Pilot Program. It is available only in counties with the highest un- and underinsured populations.

The commissioners also passed a resolution urging Gov. Phil Murphy to immediately make COVID-19 vaccinations available to all teachers and school district staff at their places of employment, to avoid further delays at other vaccination sites.

Polistina running mates Guardian, Swift in 2nd Legislative District race State Senate candidate Vince Polistina on Thursday his Assembly running mates in this year’s…