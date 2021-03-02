 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County joins program to increase Medicaid funding to hospitals
0 comments
top story

Atlantic County joins program to increase Medicaid funding to hospitals

{{featured_button_text}}
092520_nws_atlanticcare

A room at the AtlantiCare HealthPlex in Atlantic City.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Atlantic County commissioners voted Tuesday to join a five-year pilot program that will increase Medicaid funding for AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center by almost $30 million, while bringing about $2.4 million in new revenues to the county.

The state program does it by having the county assess a fee to hospitals, which is sent to the state and used for getting matching federal funds to increase the hospital’s Medicaid reimbursement, officials said.

“It is designed to help ensure individuals with low income have access to medical resources,” AtlantiCare President and CEO Lori Herndon said.

Commissioners said they researched the details, which are complex, and feel confident it’s a good program.

Even though it has a “Rube Goldberg” feeling, with money being moved around, “it’s the only way to participate,” Commissioner John Risley said.

Goldberg was a cartoonist who depicted complicated gadgets performing simple tasks.

“We provide a disproportionate share of hospital services to un- and underinsured population — five times more than any other hospital in the county,” Herndon said. She said many of those costs are not covered by Medicaid or charity care reimbursement.

"In the two full years before the pandemic, AtlantiCare provided $112 million of unreimbursed medical care for this vulnerable population," Herndon said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The other three hospitals in the county will also participate. In addition to AtlantiCare they are Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation in Galloway Township and Acuity Specialty Hospital of New Jersey in Atlantic City.

Reimbursement is calculated by the number of Medicaid days each facility provides, she said.

As part of its participation in the program, Atlantic County will also receive about $2.4 million per year, officials said.

Herndon said the hospital will pay about $22 million up front into the program.

Consultant Barbara Eyman of Eyman associates said the hospital will get about $49 million back in a relatively short amount of time, for a difference of almost $30 million.

The program was created in 2018, when the state Legislature passed the County Option Hospital Fee Pilot Program. It is available only in counties with the highest un- and underinsured populations.

The commissioners also passed a resolution urging Gov. Phil Murphy to immediately make COVID-19 vaccinations available to all teachers and school district staff at their places of employment, to avoid further delays at other vaccination sites.

On Monday, Murphy announced that, starting March 15, pre-k-to-12 educators and support staff will be eligible for vaccines, along with child care workers, transportation workers and more public safety workers.

He also said food workers and other groups will be eligible beginning March 29.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Local government steps up

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News