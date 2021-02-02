Atlantic County joins Atlantic City in asking governor for later restaurant closings Super Bowl Sunday

“As you know, casinos will not seat after 8:30 p.m. because they have to have a person served and out of the restaurant by 10 p.m.,” Balles said. “It’s killing the restaurant business in casinos.”

“Clearly, the casino association ... has tried every single thing they could to get them to move that needle, and it has not happened yet,” Commissioner Ernest Coursey said. “It is amazing the casinos are still open.”

The commissioners also introduced an ordinance to bond $15.3 million for a total of $16.4 million in capital projects around the county, and an ordinance to spend $3.1 million from the capital improvement fund for improvements, equipment and furnishings in county buildings.

The board must hold a second reading and public hearing on the bond and capital ordinances.

It also passed a resolution to award a $1.3 million contract to Arawak paving for repaving and some curbing and drainage improvements to Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township. The work will start in the spring, officials said.

The area to be worked on starts where Washington Avenue ends and Tilton Road begins, stretching to the Airport Circle, county Administrator Jerry DelRosso said.

Commissioners also passed a resolution awarding an $11.1 million contract to South State Inc. to replace the now-closed Nacote Creek Bridge in Port Republic. The physical work on that project will start about July 1, officials said.

