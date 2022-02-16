Atlantic County jail won't expand to take Cumberland inmates

NORTHFIELD — There will be no expansion of Atlantic County's jail to accommodate Cumberland County inmates, after the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted down a $1 million architectural contract.

Commissioners cited concerns about safety, proximity of the jail to the Atlantic County Institute of Technology, and importing inmates from a county with a serious gang problem.

"It's not going to happen. We believe it was in the best interest of both counties, but the arguments against it carried the day," Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said Wednesday. "Hopefully, we'll find other areas to regionalize and share services."

The spokesperson for Cumberland County did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Levinson had proposed adding about 256 beds to the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing in four new pods, at an estimated cost of about $7.7 million.

The expansion would also provide a larger intake area for the jail and additional counseling rooms, said Atlantic County Administrator Jerry DelRosso.

DelRosso has said income from Cumberland County and other out-of-county inmates would pay for both the construction and extra staffing needed.

Cumberland County is in the process of closing its jail, and that process has been dogged by controversy and lawsuits.

It now sends its female inmates to Atlantic County and male inmates to Hudson County.

"With bail reform, the only people in jail are the worst of the worst," said Commissioner Frank X. Balles, former Atlantic County Sheriff and retired Pleasantville police officer, in explaining his opposition. "They are in on gun charges, serious narcotic charges or homicide."

The vote against giving a $997,150 contract to USA Architects for the expansion of the Atlantic County Justice Facility was unanimous.

Commissioner Ernest Coursey, who represents Atlantic City and Pleasantville, said he gets a lot of complaints about current conditions in the Atlantic County jail and that those concerns should be addressed before any addition happens.

Most of the commissioners said they would be willing to spend money to update the current jail for the county's own use, and to create a larger intake area.

"Most people forget, in the jail presently 40% are not from Atlantic County," DelRosso said. "Resort towns attract a lot of people from out of the state and out of the county."

Cumberland inmates would have been released back into the community in Cumberland County, not here, DelRosso said.

"My concern has been once you make a commitment to do this, you are in the jail business," Commissioner Jim Bertino, of Hammonton said, adding he could not support it.

Other commissioners also said expanding to take outside inmates was akin to making it a business.

"It wasn't expanding for making money, it was to accommodate another county and sharing of services, facility and personnel," Levinson said after the vote. "We can't talk about regionalizing then vote against because 'We don't want to be in the jail business'. We've been in it since the 1840s."

Cumberland County has a worse gang problem than Atlantic, Balles said, and it made no sense to him to bring 250 of Cumberland's inmates to a location so close to the Atlantic County Institute of Technology.

"Especially when we are getting ready to spend $53.5 million to expand ACIT," Balles said. "The only thing separating the jail and ACIT is a fence."

Balles said he would like to see a new facility built in a more rural part of Atlantic County, as the current jail is about 40 years old and near the end of its life.

Commissioner John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, suggested Cumberland get together with another county to build a new facility.

Gloucester County, located next to Cumberland, has also closed its jail, and Atlantic now takes some of its inmates on a fee basis.

Atlantic County has a contract with Cumberland County to take up to 250 inmates, but has been unable to take the contracted amount because of a spike in its own jail population.

The Atlantic County jail was built to house more than 800 inmates, DelRosso said. But after bail reform was enacted and only the more serious offenders stayed in jail, the warden has decided it is safer to separate populations more and the capacity is now considered to be 660, he said.

When the county first agreed to take Cumberland inmates on a fee basis, DelRosso has said, the Atlantic County jail was averaging about 450 to 460 and had room to spare.

But in the past year the population kept increasing, he said, causing the administration to propose the expansion.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

