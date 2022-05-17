Atlantic County jail retirees ask to be included in COVID-19 hazard pay bonuses

NORTHFIELD — Retired Atlantic County jail workers who were on the job in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic made a pitch at Tuesday's county commissioners meeting to be included in a hazard pay bonus program for county employees.

James Allen, of Egg Harbor City, said he worked for 25 years at the jail, including the first three months of the pandemic, and retired later in 2020 as a sergeant. Yet he and others like him who retired are not getting any hazard pay from the county.

County Administrator Jerry DelRosso said an executive team decided the county is only giving the hazard pay for hours worked from March 8, 2020, through June 13, 2020, to workers still employed by the county. That period covers some of the riskiest time, DelRosso has said, when everyone was still trying to figure out how to protect themselves and their employees.

"I was one of the guys who left after those dates. I put my time in," said Allen. "I have diabetes and a heart condition, but I knew it was my job. ... Now I'm being told we're (those who have since retired) not getting paid for being there during that time."

Hazard pay of $8 per hour is going to front line workers who took the greatest risks, and other workers an extra $5 per hour for time worked on site.

The higher-risk workers include those in public health, senior and disabled transportation, the jail and Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, DelRosso has said.

The hazard pay program will cost $2.6 million to $3 million. The average payment for the higher-risk workers would be about $4,000, and for lower-risk workers about $2,500, DelRosso has estimated.

DelRosso said Tuesday that Atlantic County was one of five in New Jersey to award COVID hazard pay to workers using American Rescue Plan funds, and the county administration asked all 20-plus unions representing county workers for their input on putting a program together. Under the county executive form of government, the executive decides how to use ARP funds, and they are voluntary and not part of union negotiations, he said.

Sean Perry, of Galloway Township, said he also retired after working for the jail for a time in 2020 under COVID.

"I took sick, was out 3-4 weeks and came back and did my job," Perry said "It's not fair I can't get paid."

"I expect to get what's entitled to me," said Diane Graham, of Egg Harbor Township, who said she retired from working for the Sheriff's Office. She said there are about 25 Sheriff's Office retirees in the same situation.

Republican Commissioner Frank X. Balles, a former county sheriff, said he respects anyone who retired after working at the jail. He said he would support giving the hazard pay to those who worked during COVID but later retired after 25 years and didn't retire early.

"Anyone that works 25 years or more at the county justice facility or another facility, my hat's off to you," Balles said. "But we don't have a say. We will ask. Maybe the county (executive team) can look into something like that."

"I put 20 years in the Sheriff's Office on the front lines. I set up security at the COVID test site at the (Hamilton) Mall," said retired officer William Otti, of Galloway. "I think it's despicable the county administration will not pay the retirees."

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

