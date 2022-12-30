Atlantic County issues traffic advisories

Atlantic County issued the following traffic advisories Friday for next week:
Ventnor
On Tuesday, a detour will be in place on Ventnor Avenue between Dudley and Dorset avenues from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for work related to an ongoing traffic signal project. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
Egg Harbor Township
From Wednesday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
From Wednesday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
From Wednesday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All work is weather permitting.
