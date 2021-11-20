Atlantic County issues traffic advisories for Ventnor, Egg Harbor Township, Pleasantville

Atlantic County issued the following traffic advisories for this week:
Ventnor
From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, a detour will be in effect on Ventnor Avenue for county milling and paving work at Wissahickon Avenue on Monday, Troy Avenue on Tuesday and Portland Avenue on Wednesday. Police will be on site to assist.
Egg Harbor Township
From 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, an alternating traffic pattern/lane shift will be in effect on Tilton Road between the airport circle and Coolidge Avenue for county road improvements.
From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, the Uibel Avenue ramp to the Black Horse Pike will be closed, and traffic will be detoured via Fire Road and Spruce Avenue.
From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, the westbound lane of Zion Road will be closed to traffic between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads, with an alternating traffic pattern in the eastbound lane.
From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, the southbound lane of Steelmanville Road will be closed to traffic between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road, with an alternating traffic pattern in the northbound lane.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, a full detour will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads.
From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, the eastbound lane of Ocean Heights Avenue will be closed to traffic between Steelmanville and Blackman roads, with an alternating traffic pattern in the westbound lane.
Pleasantville
From 7 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday, the westbound on-ramp at interchange 5 of the Atlantic City Expressway will be closed for paving work. Motorists will be detoured to Delilah and Fire roads.
In all cases, work is weather permitting. Motorists should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
