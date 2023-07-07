Atlantic County on Friday issued the following traffic advisories for next week:
Hammonton: A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Third Street between Old Forks Road and Wood Street from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for county drainage improvement.
Corbin City/Estell Manor: A detour will be in effect on Head of the River Road between Lords Lane and Route 50 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for county drainage improvement. Local traffic will be permitted from Cape May Avenue and Route 50, but through traffic will not be possible at times.
Hamilton Township: A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Weymouth Road between mileposts 17 and 18 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for county drainage improvement.
Egg Harbor Township:
A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Mill Road between Fire Road and Patcong Drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. A full detour will be in effect from 5 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday.
A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All work is weather permitting. Motorists should plan travel time accordingly or find an alternate route.
