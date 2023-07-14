Atlantic County has issued the following traffic advisories for next week:
Absecon: From Monday through Friday, a lane shift and/or single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Mill Road between Cordelia Lane and Delaware Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for concrete improvements.
Hamilton Township: On Wednesday and Thursday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Weymouth Road between mileposts 17 and 18 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drainage improvements.
Egg Harbor Township: From Monday through Friday, single-lane, alternating traffic patterns will be in effect in the following areas:
- Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Mill Road between Fire Road and Patcong Drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All work is weather permitting. Motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
