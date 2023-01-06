Atlantic County issues traffic advisories for next week

Atlantic County issued the following traffic advisories for this coming week:
Absecon
On Monday, lane closures will be in effect on Mill Road at Stewart Lane and Holly Road (near the Atlantic City Reservoir) from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for guiderail repair work. Police will be on site to assist. Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
Egg Harbor Township
On Monday, Tuesday and Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Wednesday and Thursday, a full detour will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in that area. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.
From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
People are also reading…
From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All work is weather permitting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.