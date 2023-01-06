 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic County issues traffic advisories for next week

Atlantic County issued the following traffic advisories for this coming week:

Absecon

On Monday, lane closures will be in effect on Mill Road at Stewart Lane and Holly Road (near the Atlantic City Reservoir) from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for guiderail repair work. Police will be on site to assist. Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

Egg Harbor Township

On Monday, Tuesday and Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Wednesday and Thursday, a full detour will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in that area. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.

From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From Monday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All work is weather permitting.

