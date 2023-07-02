Atlantic County announced several traffic advisories for the coming week.
Hammonton
A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Third Street from Walnut to Francis streets from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday for county drainage improvement work.
Egg Harbor Township
Several township roads will be affected by New Jersey Turnpike Authority work.
- Ocean Heights Avenue: From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads.
- Mill Road: From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Fire Road and Patcong Drive.
- Steelmanville Road: From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road.
- Zion Road: From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads.
All work is weather permitting. Motorists may face delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route. For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.
