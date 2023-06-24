Atlantic County on Friday issued the following traffic advisories for next week:
A single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Millville Avenue in Hamilton Township between Wheeling and Pittsburgh avenues from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.
There will be a detour on Head of the River Road between Lords Lane and Route 50 in Corbin City from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Local traffic will be permitted from Cape May Avenue and Route 50, but through traffic will not be permitted at times.
A detour will be in effect on Moss Mill Road between Pomona-English Creek Road and Wrangleboro Road on the border of Galloway Township and Port Republic from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday for pavement repair and resurfacing work. There will also be a single-lane alternating traffic pattern in effect along Pomona-English Creek Road between Moss Mill Road and Upper Pomona Avenue.
Motorists should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
