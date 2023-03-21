NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners Tuesday afternoon introduced the administration's $256 million 2023 county budget, which includes a 2.2-cent decrease in the general purpose tax rate in spite of inflation.

The need to increase salaries for some of the county's public works employees and others remained a topic Tuesday.

Several county union employees, many of them Teamsters whose contract ran out Dec. 31, attended a commissioners meeting March 7 to complain about low wages.

There is funding in the budget for increased employee benefits and incentives, county Administrator Jerry DelRosso said Tuesday. He said progress has been made in talks with Teamsters 331 and other unions.

Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, who was nominated Sunday by Atlantic County Democrats as a candidate for Assembly in this year's election, said Tuesday it is important to improve salaries for many county workers and pointed out that the $56,000 average county worker salary recently released by county Executive Dennis Levinson is misleading.

Republican Levinson is running for reelection this year.

"The average is not the right method of describing how the salaries fall in the county," Fitzpatrick said, adding that small numbers of high salaries pull up the average, while the vast majority of workers make much less. "More correct would be the median. The median (using 2021 numbers) is $48,000."

The median reflects the midpoint of salaries, meaning half of salaries are lower and half higher.

"That’s important for us to know how it's playing out. There are a few high salaries and the rest not so high. What most people are earning is lower than (the average)," she said.

There needs to be more discussion about county salaries, Fitzpatrick said, "if we want this county to move forward and have people come live here."

Under the budget introduced Tuesday, the amount to be raised by taxation is $172.6 million. Appropriations include $85.9 million in salaries and wages and $170.2 million in other expenses.

The general purpose tax rate will fall from $0.46 to $0.438 per $100 valuation. That means the owner of a house assessed at $300,000 would pay about $1,314 for basic county services, down about $66 from last year, DelRosso said.

In his budget message to the commissioners in January, Levinson said the county will use $13.8 million in available surplus to keep taxes down. That’s about half of the county’s current surplus.

The county is still fighting the state in court over changes in casino payments in lieu of taxes, which Levinson said is costing the county $4.7 million a year.

The public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 4 p.m. April 18 at the county's Stillwater Building at 201 S. Shore Road. The meeting also can be viewed online at atlantic-county.org/commissioners.