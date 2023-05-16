NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners approved new three-year contracts for Teamsters 331 members in the Board of Elections and in white- and blue-collar law enforcement positions Tuesday.

The contracts increase starting salaries, give $1,000 to $1,500 one-time bumps to salaries, and provide for annual increases based on longevity, said County Counsel Jim Ferguson.

Both agreements run from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2025, and have been ratified by members, Ferguson said.

Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick asked if the workers will get the new pay in their next paycheck, and county administration representatives said it may not happen that quickly but should be soon.

Members of Teamsters Local 331 and other unions representing county workers have attended previous meetings to ask commissioners for help increasing their wages, which they said make it difficult to lead independent lives. Some said they are barely making the state's minimum wage of $14.13 per hour for most workers.

As of Jan. 1, 2023, there will be a one-time wage adjustment to base salaries. For anyone hired up to December 2017, it will be $1,500. For those hired from 2018 to last year, it will be a $1,000 bump, Ferguson said.

Annual wage increases will also depend on when workers were hired.

For those hired before Dec. 31, 2014, the increases will be 4.5% the first year, followed by 4% each of the next two years, Ferguson said.

Anyone hired from 2015 through 2017 will receive raises of 4%, 3.5% and 3.5%; those hired from 2018 to 2019 will receive 3% each year; and those hired in 2020 to the end of 2021 will receive 3%, followed by two years of 2.5%.

Those hired in 2022 will go to the new starting salary, then next year will get an additional $200 and a 2% increase in the third year.

To encourage workers to join the less expensive NJ Direct 2030 plan, Ferguson said the county is offering those who take it an annual stipend of $400.

Uniform allowances will increase to $800 from $600, and Juneteenth will be added as a holiday.

The unions agreed to give up Lincoln's birthday as a holiday to take the Friday after Thanksgiving off instead.

For public safety telecommunicators who work at the Sheriff's Office, those working the 4 p.m. to midnight shift will receive a shift differential of 50 cents per hour and those working midnight to 8 a.m. will get $1 per hour differential.

"In basic terms I think it's a fair contract," Ferguson said. "We raised starting salaries in various categories."

"We’ve always said they were the lowest paid employees in the county. Somebody has to get the ball rolling," said Commissioner Ernest Coursey.

The county also established its first four year contract with workers in the new Atlantic County Consolidated Municipal Court, retroactive to January 2022 when the court began.

Ferguson said contracts are still being negotiated with unions representing the Division of Public Health and Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center nurses and staff.