 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County Improvement Authority to hold remote public meeting on $70 million Stockton project
0 comments
top story

Atlantic County Improvement Authority to hold remote public meeting on $70 million Stockton project

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stockton Atlantic City Building

Stockton’s planned new residential building in Atlantic City will have a design similar to the existing residential building that opened in 2018.

 Press Archives

The Atlantic County Improvement Authority will hold a public telephonic meeting to discuss its proposal of issuing a $70 million bond to finance Stockton University’s new residential building.

The public will have the opportunity to learn more information and voice opinions of the proposal at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Located on the corner of Atlantic and Providence Avenue, the new residential building is estimated to cost $64 million and be completed by 2023. The project is Phase II of Stockton’s expansion into Atlantic City and will be of similar design to the existing residential building on Atlantic and Albany avenues that opened in 2018.

If approved, the authority’s bond will be used to fund the construction of the residential complex, as well as capitalized interest and costs related to its issuance, but it will not exceed $70 million.

Those wishing to participate in the hearing can call in at 800-615-2820 and use the participant code 826559. Public comments can be made during the meeting but will be limited to 5 minutes.

Written comments and notice of public comments must be submitted to John C. Lamey, executive director, at lamey_john@aclink.org, by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Latinos struggle with access to vaccines

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News