Atlantic County hosting workshop for art and history grant applications

Applications for the 2023 arts and history grants funded by the state are now available on the website of the Atlantic County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs.

There will be two grant workshops in the coming weeks to help people prepare and improve their proposals, according to a county news release issued Monday.

The first workshop, to be held on Aug. 31, will focus on art applications. The second, on Sept. 7, will focus on history applications. There is some overlap between the two workshops, so potential applicants are encouraged to attend one even if they cannot attend the workshop specific to their interest.

The two workshops will each be held at the Atlantic County Library on Farragut Avenue in Mays Landing at 6 p.m.

Attendees must register in advance and can do so at the www.atlantic-county.org/cultural-affairs web page. Applications can be found on the same page.

The New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the New Jersey Historical Commission are providing funding for the grants. In 2022, the county Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs awarded over $218,000 to local, non-profit applicants for art and history projects that provided public benefit and increased accessibility.

Those looking for additional information can contact Kim Brown at kbrown@aclsys.org or (609) 909-7309.

An application form available on the website says that applications must be delivered to Brown, the county Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs administrator. The deadline to submit a grant application is Oct. 14.

