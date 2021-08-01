Atlantic County health officials warn residents to stay vigilant as COVID-19 cases climb

“The mask has two separate benefits,” Trivedi said. “The most obvious benefit is that it prevents you from being able to spread any type of particulate into the air.”

The second, he said, is that it helps filter out particles coming into your nose and lungs.

Trivedi said that if two people are wearing masks, their likelihood of passing the virus between them is greatly reduced. He also dispelled a myth that mask wearing is dangerous for the wearer.

“There is excellent transmission of the air we breathe through the mask; it filters particulates,” Trivedi said.

Diamond said vaccinated individuals should really evaluate where they are going before they decide to go maskless, and that the unvaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors.

“We just continue to monitor it and continue to emphasize those layers of measures that will be protective if you’re unsure,” she said. “There’s still a large percentage of the population who are not eligible for vaccination.”

Diamond said Atlantic County is working with towns and cities with low vaccination rates to set up clinics and put out messaging to let residents know the vaccine is free, no identification is required to receive it and it is safe.