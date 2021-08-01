Atlantic County health officials warn residents to stay vigilant as COVID-19 cases climb

As new cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey reached more than 1,000 in one day last week due to the highly infectious delta variant, health experts in Atlantic County said residents should be more vigilant.
“The metrics, as in other areas of the state, are going in the wrong direction, so we have to pay close attention to that,” said Atlantic County Public Health Officer Patricia Diamond.
Memos last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that health officials believe the delta variant of COVID-19, which is now the primary strain of the coronavirus in the United States and responsible for the nationwide surge in new cases, to be as contagious as the chicken pox.
“The D-variant is a mutation of the original COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Manish Trivedi, chairman of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Division of Infectious Diseases and co-chair of infection prevention for the hospital. “As this virus transmits from person to person, it can acquire mutations. That’s how the delta variant came to be.”
Trivedi said the symptoms of the delta variant are quite similar to the original COVID-19 strain, such as cough, fever and headache, as well as loss of taste and smell.
But a distinguishing factor is the transmissibility — it replicates inside a human body 1,000 times as fast as the original strain, which is why there are breakthrough cases in the vaccinated.
“We know that when a virus enters the body it starts to replicate. Depending on how quickly it can replicate, the virus can begin to overwhelm someone’s system,” Trivedi said. “The delta variant is far more efficient at replicating. … That’s significant because it allows this virus to be transmitted far more efficiently.”
Gemma Downham, corporate director of patient safety and infection prevention for AtlantiCare, said that even with Atlantic County’s vaccination rates being what they are — 68% of individuals 12 and older (those eligible to receive the vaccine) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 60% are fully vaccinated — the delta variant case surge is unsurprising because we are far from reaching “herd immunity,” when enough people are vaccinated that it protects those unable to be vaccinated from contracting the virus.
“With our country having 50/50 vaccination rates, it’s not a surprise that the pandemic has continued,” Downham said, adding the virus will continue to mutate as it replicates.
The New Jersey Department of Health reported that in the two weeks between June 29 and July 12, there were 566 cases of COVID-19 among the fully vaccinated with 56 requiring hospitalization. There were also 17 COVID-19 related deaths among fully vaccinated people.
In that same period, the state reported 3,988 total new COVID-19 cases, meaning breakthrough cases accounted for 14% of all new cases in the two-week period.
Downham said AtlantiCare has seen a greater number of hospitalizations over the past few weeks, and more of those hospitalizations are people in the 30-50 age range, which is younger than in the previous wave of the virus.
She said interstate travel is also a factor in the increased spread in Atlantic County.
“It’s trending toward individuals who have traveled to Florida or other hot spots then are coming back here and socializing,” Downham said. “Travel is at play.”
Trivedi said the increase in cases, the lack of information on how the delta variant affects children and the breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals, although milder than those in unvaccinated individuals, are the reason behind Gov. Phil Murphy and the CDC this week recommending that even those who are vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors in high-risk areas.
The CDC, in particular, noted that individuals who live in areas with “substantial” or “high” rates of COVID-19 transmission — Atlantic County is considered “substantial” by the CDC — should mask indoors. Murphy gave examples of high-risk indoor situations where vaccinated individuals should continue masking, such as crowded areas, places with close contact with others who may not be fully vaccinated, places where the vaccine status of other individuals is unknown and where an individual is immunocompromised or at increased risk for severe disease.
“The mask has two separate benefits,” Trivedi said. “The most obvious benefit is that it prevents you from being able to spread any type of particulate into the air.”
The second, he said, is that it helps filter out particles coming into your nose and lungs.
Trivedi said that if two people are wearing masks, their likelihood of passing the virus between them is greatly reduced. He also dispelled a myth that mask wearing is dangerous for the wearer.
“There is excellent transmission of the air we breathe through the mask; it filters particulates,” Trivedi said.
Diamond said vaccinated individuals should really evaluate where they are going before they decide to go maskless, and that the unvaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors.
“We just continue to monitor it and continue to emphasize those layers of measures that will be protective if you’re unsure,” she said. “There’s still a large percentage of the population who are not eligible for vaccination.”
Diamond said Atlantic County is working with towns and cities with low vaccination rates to set up clinics and put out messaging to let residents know the vaccine is free, no identification is required to receive it and it is safe.
“We’re really focusing on increasing vaccinations,” she said. “You’re not only protecting yourself, but you’re also preventing community transmission.”
The county plans to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the 4-H fair in August.
Downham said she and Trivedi are continuing to work with the schools and will hold an information session with districts in two weeks to review guidance from the CDC and other health organizations on how to return to school safely in the fall.
“It’s really a multipronged approach,” Downham said, noting the use of masks and social distancing measures, as well as vaccines for those who can get them. “For those who are 12 and under, it becomes very important to look at the other risk mitigation strategies.”
The CDC has recommended masks in all schools regardless of vaccination status, while Murphy’s recommendation has not yet addressed schools, which he previously gave autonomy to make mask decisions.
