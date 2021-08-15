 Skip to main content
Atlantic County health officials warn of increase in RSV cases among children this fall, winter
Atlantic County health officials warn of increase in RSV cases among children this fall, winter

Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

Scientists are concerned that the steps taken to protect us from COVID-19 could affect our children's immune systems.

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is asking residents to be on alert for symptoms of a virus impacting the respiratory systems of children this fall — and it's not COVID-19.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, occurs during the fall and winter. Cases of RSV in children have been on the rise across the U.S. since late March and have caused concern among U.S. health officials along with COVID-19 and its highly transmissible delta variant, the division said in a news release.

RSV typically causes cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing. Most people can be treated at home and recover within a week or two. But it's much more serious for infants, younger children and older people and can lead to bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

According to the CDC, most children get an RSV infection by the age of 2 that only causes mild illness, but an estimated 58,000 children under 5 are hospitalized each year due to an infection. Very young babies and children with underlying lung conditions or weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable.

Infants almost always show symptoms if they contract RSV. Adults can be asymptomatic. In infants less than 6 months, symptoms may include irritability, decreased activity, decreased appetite and apnea.

Like COVID-19 and influenza, RSV can be spread through respiratory droplets in the air when a person coughs or sneezes and can linger on skin and other surfaces. Preventive measures being taken against COVID-19 can also be taken to prevent RSV.

Parents and caregivers are advised to contact a health care provider if their child exhibits symptoms. If symptoms worsen, dial 911.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

