Residents of Atlantic County will be able to safely dispose of their hazardous waste during a drop-off event Saturday at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority in Egg Harbor Township.

The drop-off will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ACUA’s Environmental Park, located at 6700 Delilah Road. Residents can bring cleaning products, motor oils, insecticides, oil-based paints and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries for safe disposal. Items should be brought in a recyclable container such as a cardboard box that can be removed and discarded. Containers will not be returned.

Residents do not need to exit their vehicles but will have to provide proof of residence in the form of a driver's license or tax bill. The maximum amount of hazardous material allowed for disposal is 20 gallons and/or 200 pounds (dry weight) per household.

Reusable bags that are no longer needed can also be brought to the ACUA on the same day for donating to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. Bags should be clean and have no tears or tags.

Additional drop-offs will be held July 8, Sept. 9 and Nov. 4. For a full list of accepted items, visit acua.com/hhw. For more information, call 609-272-6950.