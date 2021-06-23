 Skip to main content
Atlantic County graduates 30 from recovery court program
Atlantic County graduates 30 from recovery court program

The Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage will graduate 30 people from its recovery court program in Atlantic County on Tuesday.

The graduates will be recognized during two virtual ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to a news release from New Jersey Courts.

"The participants will be re-entering the workforce and life in general with a new skill set and a new appreciation of life," said Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Waldman,who leads the recovery team. "Opportunities abound for these recovery court graduates, who are fortunate that this achievement coincides with the lifting of COVID restrictions."

Joining the graduates remotely will be friends and family, treatment providers and court staff. Speakers will include Assignment Judge Julio L. Mendez Waldman and recovery court probation officers.

"Recovery court graduation showcases the accomplishments of our participants as well as the unrelenting hard work and dedication by our staff, especially when faced with all the challenges of the pandemic this past year," Recovery Court Coordinator Vicky Golas said in the release. "We look forward to the future successes of our participants, who serve as role models for those looking to lead healthier and happier lives in their journey of recovery."

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

