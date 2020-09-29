Atlantic County freeholders approve leasing mail-in vote processing space for $47,000

Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson said the Mays Landing location was chosen for election workers because it is a third-floor space that will not have anyone walking through it other than elections staff; it is just five minutes from the board offices on Main Street, parking is free and security there is tight.

“The IRS is on the first floor,” Caterson said.

She said the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority had offered free space at the Atlantic City Convention Center, but staff would have to pay for parking, which is run by a separate entity, and the space is not set up for offices. That means the elections board would have to wire the space using union workers at the convention center, likely erasing any savings.

The contract for the roughly 12,000 square feet of contiguous office space runs from Sept. 20 to Dec. 15, according to the resolution that passed. The property, at 5218 Atlantic Ave. in Mays Landing, is owned by 5218 Property LLC of Brooklyn, New York.

