Atlantic County flu, COVID free clinics begin Monday

Atlantic County's free flu and COVID-19 clinics will begin Monday at multiple locations.
Residents 18 years and older who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have a choice between the one-dose Johnson & Johnson or the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Appointments are not necessary, but face masks are required for entrance to all locations.
Residents may receive a flu shot and COVID shot at the same visit, but in separate arms.
The county Division of Public Health does not have the Pfizer booster shots that have been approved by the Centers for Disease Control for those 65 and older, long-term care residents, the immunocompromised and those at high risk for exposure due to occupational or institutional settings (teachers, health care, etc.).
For more information on booster shot locations, visit covid19.nj.org/finder or by calling 1-855-568-0545.
The free vaccine clinics schedule:
- Sept. 27: Brigantine Presbyterian Church (1501 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine), 10 a.m. to noon
- Sept. 29: Our Lady of Sorrows Church (Mapel and Wabash Aves., Linwood), 10 a.m. to noon
- Sept. 30: Atlantic County Library/Galloway (306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway), 1 to 3 p.m.
- Sept. 30: Atlantic County Library/EHT (1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township), 1 to 3 p.m.
- Oct. 1: Buena Community/Senior Center (600 Central Ave., Buena), 9:30 to 11 a.m.
- Oct. 5: Beacon Church (420 S. 6th Ave., Galloway), 10 a.m. to noon
- Oct. 5: Atlantic County Library/Hammonton (451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton), 1 to 3 p.m.
- Oct. 6: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church (591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon), 10 a.m. to noon
- Oct. 8: All Wars Memorial Building (1510 Adriatic Ave., Atlantic City), 10 a.m. to noon
- Oct. 12: Atlantic County Library/Mays Landing (40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing), 1 to 3 p.m.
- Oct. 14: St. James Church Memorial Hall (9 S. Newport Ave., Ventnor), 10 a.m. to noon
- Oct. 15: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church (7004 Ridge Ave., EHT), 10 a.m. to noon
- Oct. 15: Atlantic County Library/Pleasantville (33 Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave., Pleasantville), 1 to 3 p.m.
- Oct. 18: Atlantic County Library/Egg Harbor City (134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City), 1 to 3 p.m.
There are also ongoing weekly walk-up clinics at two locations — 201 S. Shore Road, Northfield from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday (excluding holidays); and 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
For more information, visit aclink.org/flu or by calling 609-645-5933.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.