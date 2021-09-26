Atlantic County flu, COVID free clinics begin Monday

Atlantic County's free flu and COVID-19 clinics will begin Monday at multiple locations.

Residents 18 years and older who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have a choice between the one-dose Johnson & Johnson or the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Appointments are not necessary, but face masks are required for entrance to all locations.

Residents may receive a flu shot and COVID shot at the same visit, but in separate arms.

The county Division of Public Health does not have the Pfizer booster shots that have been approved by the Centers for Disease Control for those 65 and older, long-term care residents, the immunocompromised and those at high risk for exposure due to occupational or institutional settings (teachers, health care, etc.).

For more information on booster shot locations, visit covid19.nj.org/finder or by calling 1-855-568-0545.

The free vaccine clinics schedule: