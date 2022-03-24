 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic County Firefighters' Association to honor Mays Landing crew who fought Sandpiper blaze, others

  • 0
Atlantic County News

The Atlantic County Firefighters’ Association will hold its Harold J. “Whitey” Swartz Valor Awards and Service Recognition ceremony April 20.

The meeting and ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Anthony “Tony” Canale Training Center in Egg Harbor Township.

The Margate City Fire Department will host the meeting.

Six members of the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company will be honored for valor, including Assistant Chief Kenny Badger Jr.; Imagery Specialist Ken Badger Sr.; Capts. Robert Debiaso and Matthew Robinson; and Firefighters Nathan Harring and Mark Jenigen.

The group will be honored for their response to a structure fire at the Sandpiper Condominium Complex on Jan. 16, 2021. The first arriving unit, Tanker 1819 from Mays Landing, entered and removed a victim from the fire during its primary search, according to a news release. Said victim has made a full recovery after being hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

People are also reading…

Another group of firefighters will be honored for having worked for more than 50 years in fire service.

Those commemorations will come in addition to a memorial ceremony for Atlantic City firefighter Anthony Michael Carfango, who died in December after contracting COVID-19.

Carfango’s name will be added as a leaf on the Tree of Fallen Heroes memorial at the Canale center, which was created in 2007 to honor Atlantic County first responders who died in the line of duty.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea launches biggest ever ICBM, breaking U.N. Security Council moratorium

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News