Atlantic County Firefighters' Association to honor Mays Landing crew who fought Sandpiper blaze, others

The Atlantic County Firefighters’ Association will hold its Harold J. “Whitey” Swartz Valor Awards and Service Recognition ceremony April 20.

The meeting and ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Anthony “Tony” Canale Training Center in Egg Harbor Township.

The Margate City Fire Department will host the meeting.

Six members of the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company will be honored for valor, including Assistant Chief Kenny Badger Jr.; Imagery Specialist Ken Badger Sr.; Capts. Robert Debiaso and Matthew Robinson; and Firefighters Nathan Harring and Mark Jenigen.

The group will be honored for their response to a structure fire at the Sandpiper Condominium Complex on Jan. 16, 2021. The first arriving unit, Tanker 1819 from Mays Landing, entered and removed a victim from the fire during its primary search, according to a news release. Said victim has made a full recovery after being hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Another group of firefighters will be honored for having worked for more than 50 years in fire service.

Those commemorations will come in addition to a memorial ceremony for Atlantic City firefighter Anthony Michael Carfango, who died in December after contracting COVID-19.

Carfango’s name will be added as a leaf on the Tree of Fallen Heroes memorial at the Canale center, which was created in 2007 to honor Atlantic County first responders who died in the line of duty.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

