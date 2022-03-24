Atlantic County Firefighters' Association to honor firefighters for valor and service

The Atlantic County Firefighters’ Association will hold the Harold J. “Whitey” Swartz Valor Awards and Service Recognition ceremony at its April 20 meeting.

The meeting and ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Anthony “Tony” Canale Training Center in Egg Harbor Township.

The Margate City Fire Department will host the meeting for the night.

Six members of the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company will be honored for valor, including Assistant Chief Kenny Badger Jr.; Imagery Specialist Ken Badger Sr.; Capts. Robert Debiaso and Matthew Robinson; Firefighters Nathan Harring and Mark Jenigen.

The group will be honored for Hamilton Township's responded to a structure fire at the Sandpiper Condominium Complex on Jan.16, 2021. It extoled how the first arriving unit, Tanker 1819 from the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company, entered and removed a victim from the fire during its primary search. Said victim has made a full recovery after being hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Another group of firefighters is also being honored at the April 20 meeting for having worked for over 50 years in fire service.

These commemorations will come in addition to a memorial ceremony Firefighter Anthony Michael Carfango, who served in the Atlantic City Fire Department. The news release said that Carfango died on Dec. 21, 2021 after contracting COVID-19.

Carfango’s name will be added as a leaf on the Tree of Fallen Heroes memorial at the Canale center, which was created in 2007 to honor Atlantic County first responders who died in the line of duty.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

