Atlantic County files lawsuit to stop new casino PILOT law

It gives the county the same amount in 2022 it received this year, about $17.5 million, but this year's payments were based on depressed casino revenues from 2020 during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Office of Legislative Services has estimated the county will lose about $3.9 million in 2022 under the new law, but the county estimates its losses at $5 million to $7 million.

Both houses of the state Legislature passed the legislation on Monday, after rushed committee hearings with virtually no discussion of the bill's details.

Murphy signed it late Tuesday.

"To show you how bad this is, the sponsor of the legislation can’t even support it," Levinson said of Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, who voted against the bill Monday as did Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic.

"They realized they couldn't do that to their friends and neighbors who live in Atlantic County," Levinson said.

Armato said Monday he was unable to get enough information from casinos about the need for the bill, particularly the names of the four casinos State Sen. President Steve Sweeney has said would close without the bill.