Atlantic County faces possible recount of 143,000 paper ballots

As it embarks on a state-ordered audit of a random sampling of ballots next week, the Atlantic County Board of Elections will also find out if it must recount all 143,000 paper vote-by-mail and provisional ballots along with a small number of machine-cast votes from the Nov. 3 election.
Democratic freeholder candidate Celeste Fernandez, of Egg Harbor Township, is requesting a recount of all ballots cast in the election, which would mean all votes cast countywide since hers was an at-large race. Fernandez is 381 votes behind longtime incumbent Republican freeholder John Risley, also of Egg Harbor Township. That’s less than 0.3% of the total votes cast in the race.
Fernandez’s application for a recount will be heard at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday by Assignment Judge Julio Mendez.
In her application, Fernandez also requested the candidate fee be waived.
Clerk of the Board Susan Sandman said normally the fee charged a candidate requesting a recount is $25 per machine. There were 74 polling places, for an estimated fee of at least $1,480.
For most county candidates in the region, a long and exhausting election season has ended. C…
“We have no idea what this recount will cost, but with 143,000 ballots to count, we will need as much staff as possible,” Sandman said in an email. "These costs will be substantial.”
"The costs to the state in complying with this request will be in the tens of thousands of dollars, and the statutory fees will cover only a fraction of the actual costs," said Randolph C. Lafferty, the attorney for the GOP county committee, in a letter to the court objecting to exempting Fernandez from the fee.
Two scanning technicians were able to count about 20,000 ballots a day for the first count.
Support Local Journalism
Sandman said the board is seeking reimbursement of its costs through a state grant and must provide an estimate of those costs by Dec. 11 for that grant application.
“Celeste Fernandez and the Democrats have a lot of nerve asking Atlantic County taxpayers to pick up the tab to pay for her recount,” said Atlantic County GOP Chairman Keith Davis. “This recount is a waste of time and effort. John Risley won handily, and she should offer her congratulations instead of insulting the voters by asking them to pay for this folly.”
Two Atlantic County freeholder candidates are requesting a recount or challenging the electi…
But Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman said it is typical for candidates to ask for fees to be waived when requesting recounts, particularly in very close elections.
"The audit would give us a decent idea of how accurate the count was and what the error rate was," Suleiman said. But a recount is still needed, he said, and could change the results.
"The error rate could be low, but we are talking margins that are still pretty low," Suleiman said. "Even 1% is 1,300 ballots — and she’s only down 381."
All counties in the state must perform an audit of randomly selected ballot batches. As they were prepared for counting, the paper ballots were wrapped in batches of 200, Sandman has said. Each batch was numbered.
There will be a random drawing, and batch numbers will be pulled for 2% of the batches — that’s about 14 batches of the roughly 700 — which will be hand counted to make sure the results are the same as the machine results, she said.
Election officials in the region expect to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election Friday…
Originally, boards had until Dec. 4 to finish audits, but Gov. Phil Murphy extended the deadline to Dec. 11.
Atlantic County plans to begin its random drawing for the audit at 4 p.m. Monday to determine which batches of ballots will be recounted, Sandman said. The audit itself is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. that same day. Members of the public will be able to watch the random drawing and the audit via a link on the board's website at atlantic-county.org/board-of-elections.
The audit may continue Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. if additional time is needed.
Contact: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.