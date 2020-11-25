Atlantic County faces possible recount of 143,000 paper ballots

As it embarks on a state-ordered audit of a random sampling of ballots next week, the Atlantic County Board of Elections will also find out if it must recount all 143,000 paper vote-by-mail and provisional ballots along with a small number of machine-cast votes from the Nov. 3 election.

Democratic freeholder candidate Celeste Fernandez, of Egg Harbor Township, is requesting a recount of all ballots cast in the election, which would mean all votes cast countywide since hers was an at-large race. Fernandez is 381 votes behind longtime incumbent Republican freeholder John Risley, also of Egg Harbor Township. That’s less than 0.3% of the total votes cast in the race.

Fernandez’s application for a recount will be heard at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday by Assignment Judge Julio Mendez.

In her application, Fernandez also requested the candidate fee be waived.

Clerk of the Board Susan Sandman said normally the fee charged a candidate requesting a recount is $25 per machine. There were 74 polling places, for an estimated fee of at least $1,480.

+4 Long election season finally over for most county candidates For most county candidates in the region, a long and exhausting election season has ended. C…

“We have no idea what this recount will cost, but with 143,000 ballots to count, we will need as much staff as possible,” Sandman said in an email. "These costs will be substantial.”