Atlantic County elections offices get $300,000 in grants

Two election offices in Atlantic County will each get a grant of almost $150,000 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonpartisan nonprofit group, taking some of the burden of paying the extra costs of a mostly vote-by-mail election off of taxpayers' shoulders.

"We still have many needs regarding a big room," said Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson on Thursday afternoon, soon after learning her office is receiving a grant of $147,182.50.

Word of the grant comes as Atlantic County freeholders are expected to decide whether to spend tens of thousands of dollars to rent a space large enough to accommodate all Board of Elections ballot processing workers, after failing to find free space in a school gym or other large facility.

It would cost about $40,000 to rent enough space for a maximum of about 60 workers to be protected by social distancing, officials have said.

"In addition, the state is requiring a special audit after the election," Caterson said. The grant will help her office pay for both.

The audit will involve testing a random sampling of ballots in the scanner machine, she said, and will be conducted by county staff along with staff from ES&S, the company providing the scanner.