Atlantic County elections board splits over early voting site

The county is purchasing e-poll books and new voting machines that create a paper trail, and an undetermined amount of the cost will be covered by the state, board members said.

The county had to find sites that are available seven days a week and that provide adequate security, security cameras and are accessible to the handicapped.

The four sites all agreed on are the Atlantic City Free Public Library, which is in District 1; the county's Shoreview Building on Shore Road in Northfield, which is in District 2; the Atlantic County Library branch in Mays Landing, in District 3; and the library branch in Galloway Township, in District 4.

While the board chose to locate one early voting site in each of the county's five districts, Atlantic County voters can go to any of the five sites they prefer. They are not required to use the one in their district.

Atlantic City Council must now approve allowing the use of the city library for that location to be finalized, board members said. Locations are final for the three county buildings, which are available at no cost.

Early voting will take place on the second floor of both the Atlantic City and Mays Landing library locations, but elevators are available in both buildings, members said.

