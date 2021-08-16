Atlantic County elections board finishes recount, staff now tabulating results

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Board of Elections finished voting on which over votes and under votes to accept in the November 2020 at-large county commissioner race and which to reject Monday night, said Chair Lynn Caterson.
"The staff will spend tomorrow possibly into Wednesday doing tabulation," Caterson said, and release results Thursday or Friday.
Overvotes happen when the scanner reads that votes were cast for too many candidates in a race, and can be mistakenly caused by a fold or mark on the paper not made by the voter.
Undervotes happen when the scanner indicates a ballot contains no vote or too few votes in a particular race, which can be mistakenly caused by a voter not pressing hard enough when filling out a ballot.
The certified election results last fall showed incumbent Democrat Caren Fitzpatrick had the highest vote count, getting about 1,200 more than second-place winner and incumbent John Risley, a Republican. Fitzpatrick and Risley were certified the winners and have been in the seats.
The lowest vote getter was Somers Point councilman James Toto, a Republican.
But Democrat Celeste Fernandez was just 381 votes behind Risley, which was a difference of just 0.03%, so she sued to force a total recount and won.
In both cases, no vote is recorded by the scanner.
Last month, Assignment Judge Julio Mendez ordered the elections board to recount all ballots not already recounted in a previous audit and partial recount. That is about 135,000 of the 143,000 ballots cast in the election in Atlantic County, Caterson has estimated.
Fernandez has argued that mistakes in undervotes and votes by the scanner may have cost her the election.
There is a required meeting in Princeton concerning early voting on Wednesday that Democratic Clerk of the Board Bill Sacchinelli and Republican Clerk Brenda Taube must attend, so when they get back Thursday they will do a final review of what the rest of the staff did and final results may be ready Thursday or possibly Friday, Caterson said.
The results will be made available to the public once finished, she said.
The board, which is required under state law to be made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, agreed on all votes, she said. There was one from an earlier night that they had disagreed on, but on Monday they voted 3 to 1 to accept a vote for Risley, Caterson said.
"Nothing is going to the judge. We don't have to wait for that," Caterson said. Had they not been able to disagree on some votes, they would have had to have been sent to Mendez, she said.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
