Atlantic County elections board finishes recount, staff now tabulating results

Last month, Assignment Judge Julio Mendez ordered the elections board to recount all ballots not already recounted in a previous audit and partial recount. That is about 135,000 of the 143,000 ballots cast in the election in Atlantic County, Caterson has estimated.

Fernandez has argued that mistakes in undervotes and votes by the scanner may have cost her the election.

There is a required meeting in Princeton concerning early voting on Wednesday that Democratic Clerk of the Board Bill Sacchinelli and Republican Clerk Brenda Taube must attend, so when they get back Thursday they will do a final review of what the rest of the staff did and final results may be ready Thursday or possibly Friday, Caterson said.

The results will be made available to the public once finished, she said.

The board, which is required under state law to be made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, agreed on all votes, she said. There was one from an earlier night that they had disagreed on, but on Monday they voted 3 to 1 to accept a vote for Risley, Caterson said.

"Nothing is going to the judge. We don't have to wait for that," Caterson said. Had they not been able to disagree on some votes, they would have had to have been sent to Mendez, she said.

