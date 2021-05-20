Atlantic County election officials look for 5 early voting sites that are 'just right'

Early voting is the wave of the future, Atlantic County Board of Elections Chairperson Lynn Caterson said Wednesday, but finding at least five good sites to allow for it countywide won’t be easy.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation March 30 requiring in-person, early voting 10 days ahead of the November general election.
Board of Elections officials discussed the criteria during Tuesday night’s meeting.
To be “just right” for early voting, sites have to be large enough, disabled accessible, have enough parking and they need an extra level of security over traditional voting sites since voting machines will be left there for 10 days.
And state law bans using schools, Caterson said.
The board needs to find facilities with at least 1,600 square feet of space and plenty of parking, since there will only be five sites countywide for early voting that will need to handle many more voters than typical voting locations.
Early voting sites must accommodate eight to 10 voting machines, electronic poll books and poll workers, Caterson said. On Election Day, Nov. 2, regular voting locations that handle smaller numbers of people still will be available for voters.
Early voting sites also must have Wi-Fi access and be secure and available weekdays and weekends. There must be a limited number of people with access to keys to where the machines will be.
“The requirements keep knocking out possibilities,” Caterson said.
She said the state has not advised the board that 24/7 security is needed, or that there needs to be 24/7 camera surveillance. But, if it is eventually required, that will add costs and complications.
The board is compiling a possible list for the county “so we are not behind the 8-ball,” Caterson said. “We have to be proactive and start the process now.”
An obvious choice would be either the Atlantic City Convention Center or Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, but that would mean no other events could occur at those venues during the same time, she said.
“It’s not like, ‘Oh, there are dozens of places you can choose,’” Caterson said. “No, there’s not.”
The New Jersey Association of Counties has said the cost of the equipment and staffing for the new system is far greater than the amount offered by the state to cover it. Since it is a state mandate that all counties move to early voting, the state under the law must cover all of the costs, Caterson said.
According to the New Jersey Association of Counties, the $2 million of funding in the bill would only pay for printing ballots on demand. That’s the system that allows all early voting places in each county to be able to immediately print any of the county’s ballots, since voters may go to any early voting site in their county. They would be for provisional ballots needed for anyone whose right to vote is challenged, or whose name is not in the e-poll book.
Most counties, including Atlantic, would have to buy new voting machines that create a paper trail and can be programmed for many days of early voting. They would also have to buy e-poll books to immediately allow a central system to know when someone comes in to vote, and other new equipment.
Murphy also has allocated $20 million in the 2022 state budget to address in-person early voting expenses, but the New Jersey Association of Counties estimates the true cost will be at least double that. Updated estimates are expected soon.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
