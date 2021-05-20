Atlantic County election officials look for 5 early voting sites that are 'just right'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The requirements keep knocking out possibilities,” Caterson said.

She said the state has not advised the board that 24/7 security is needed, or that there needs to be 24/7 camera surveillance. But, if it is eventually required, that will add costs and complications.

The board is compiling a possible list for the county “so we are not behind the 8-ball,” Caterson said. “We have to be proactive and start the process now.”

An obvious choice would be either the Atlantic City Convention Center or Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, but that would mean no other events could occur at those venues during the same time, she said.

“It’s not like, ‘Oh, there are dozens of places you can choose,’” Caterson said. “No, there’s not.”

The New Jersey Association of Counties has said the cost of the equipment and staffing for the new system is far greater than the amount offered by the state to cover it. Since it is a state mandate that all counties move to early voting, the state under the law must cover all of the costs, Caterson said.