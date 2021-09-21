Atlantic County Economic Alliance to apply for Build Back Better Regional Challenge

The Atlantic County Economic Alliance has been chosen to lead an aviation coalition that the New Jersey Economic Development Authority will help apply for the U.S. EDA's Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
The challenge is a federal grant program aimed at helping communities adopt and implement transformational, industry-based economic development strategies that strengthen economic diversity and resiliency, officials from the NJEDA said in a statement Thursday.
The program will fund projects that create high-quality jobs, increase wages, and revitalize communities in places that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we build toward a stronger, fairer recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that we keep our eyes to the future and identify industry-based strategies that will drive long-term, equitable growth,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “The Build Back Better Regional Challenge is a fantastic opportunity to engage New Jersey’s innovative thinkers and industry leaders to craft projects that will not only help us bounce back from the impacts of COVID-19, but also lay the foundation for long-term success.”
The four coalitions that NJEDA has joined are part of Murphy’s Stronger and Fairer Economic Plan and include biomanufacturing, clean energy and smart ports in addition to aviation.
The aviation innovation coalition is focused on smart aviation and aerospace in South Jersey, including advanced air mobility and air cargo and uncrewed aerial systems.
The coalition is considering infrastructure construction projects including a vertiport and droneport, airspace planning, workforce training programs, microgrants for underrepresented youth to develop aviation innovations and businesses and curricula for regional high schools and colleges.
Those interested in sharing project ideas or joining the aviation coalition can reach out to AviationBBBRC@njeda.com by 12 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Additionally, the county's economic alliance was recently selected by Murphy to be New Jersey's applicant for the U.S. EDA's Statewide Planning Grant for up to $1 million.
The economic alliance's plans to use the grant on advanced aviation planning and feasibility studies.
“Aviation is a growing industry in South Jersey that has massive potential to drive statewide economic growth and job creation,” ACEA President Lauren Moore said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have Governor Murphy and the NJEDA’s support for our application for the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. We have a clear vision for building a broad, inclusive aviation innovation ecosystem in South Jersey and the State’s support for our application for this grant program and the Statewide Planning Grant will be crucial to securing the funds we need to bring these ideas to life."
Applicants for the challenge act as a regional coalition with one lead entity per application. Eligible coalition members include government entities, nonprofits and higher education institutions. For-profit entities cannot be a primary coalition applicant, but can participate as coalition partners.
Applications for Phase 1 are due Oct. 19 during which the U.S. EDA will select 50 to 60 winners who will receive planning grants of up to $500,000. Phase 2 applications are due March 15, 2022 where 20 to 30 winners will be selected to receive implementation grants of $25 to $100 million.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.