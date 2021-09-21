Atlantic County Economic Alliance to apply for Build Back Better Regional Challenge

The aviation innovation coalition is focused on smart aviation and aerospace in South Jersey, including advanced air mobility and air cargo and uncrewed aerial systems.

The coalition is considering infrastructure construction projects including a vertiport and droneport, airspace planning, workforce training programs, microgrants for underrepresented youth to develop aviation innovations and businesses and curricula for regional high schools and colleges.

Those interested in sharing project ideas or joining the aviation coalition can reach out to AviationBBBRC@njeda.com by 12 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Additionally, the county's economic alliance was recently selected by Murphy to be New Jersey's applicant for the U.S. EDA's Statewide Planning Grant for up to $1 million.

The economic alliance's plans to use the grant on advanced aviation planning and feasibility studies.