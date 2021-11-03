Atlantic County Economic Alliance receives $1 million grant

The Atlantic County Economic Alliance and its co-applicant, the National Institute of Aerospace, will receive a $1 million federal economic development planning grant, the agency said Wednesday.

New Jersey was one of 24 states that won awards from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, part of $3 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The money will go toward cataloguing the state's assets in aviation, advanced transportation and logistics to support job growth in Atlantic County, according to a news release.

Gov. Phil Murphy designated the ACEA as the sole recipient of New Jersey's award, the release states.

“We sincerely thank the governor and look forward to working with him and his staff, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and our statewide colleagues in collaborative efforts that will situate our region as a catalyst in the state’s post-pandemic recovery efforts," ACEA President Lauren H. Moore Jr. said.

The ACEA is a private-sector directed, nonprofit economic development corporation established in 2017 for business attraction, retention and marketing efforts.

