Atlantic County Economic Alliance pushing forward on job opportunities, economic growth

ACIT started holding classes in the building in 2019 through a partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

ACIT is teaching Embry-Riddle credited courses to the high school students, Matik said. Those credits can transfer to a college or university, or the students can get a certificate for the credits completed and go right into the workforce.

Other academic partnerships include Stockton University, Rowan, Atlantic Cape Community College and the New Jersey Department of Education.

+3 NJ offshore wind to connect at 2 former power plants onshore ATLANTIC CITY. N.J. (AP) — A large offshore wind energy project planned off the coast of New…

Also in the works is a plan for the ACEA to add a training academy for maintenance, repair and overhaul operations. It’s partnered with Embry-Riddle and Atlantic Cape to work on the new project, which would be onsite at the airport, Moore said.

“We can build a training academy that gives all of these companies what they need,” Matik said. “It’s not just work on an airplane … it could be wind turbines. That technology can be transferred to different areas, not just aviation.

“If we have a trained workforce here, and now we have companies who’ve moved to the area, they’re going to need employees,” she added. “We’re working so hard to attract these companies to this area so we can keep those kids here and give them a job.”