EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic County Economic Alliance held a news conference Wednesday to extol the growing Veterans Film Apprenticeship program, foretelling how it would expand opportunities for area military veterans to enter the film and aviation industries through the use of drones.

The program is being funded by a $150,000 federal grant.

Alliance officials, industry leaders and veterans spoke in person and virtually at the news conference at the National Aerospace Research & Technology Park, an innovation hub for the aviation industry in Atlantic County.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., was the headline speaker for the event, having helped secure the funding in Congress.

Appearing virtually on a trio of screens hanging over a hoisted, sample drone, Booker thanked area veterans for their service and said they were critical to unlocking the potential of the aviation and film industries in Atlantic County.

“We got to build on the economic dynamism. We got to start to making sure that our community is ready to seize these economic opportunities that come from it,” Booker said. “This is exciting to me. You place your veterans first, our veterans, it has a multiplier effect throughout regional economies.”

Lisa Regina, founder of the nonprofit company A Write to Heal, created the Veterans Film Apprenticeship program. The program offers training and study materials to veterans, so they can obtain commercial licenses to pilot drones, technology that is taking on a growing role in the film industry.

She said the program also helps provide mentorship and job training services, helping veterans forge connections in the film and aviation industries.

Above all else, Regina said the program was meant to help veterans take their skills to a new profession so they can assimilate back into civilian life. She spoke at length about her experience with veterans on set and how she saw them inspire her while finding a renewed purpose for themselves.

“I realized if all these veterans on my film set felt this way, then this could have a ripple effect, an impact, on so many more veterans,” Regina said.

The success of the program was facilitated by local economic programs meant to catalyze the aviation business. Economic Alliance Chair Brett Matik noted that Regina and Write to Heal had participated in the aviation-business accelerator program at the technology park. The program, administered by the Smart Airport and Aviation Partnership, helped prepare Regina to launch the veterans apprenticeship program. The accelerator program is funded by a $1.6 million grant that the U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded to the Economic Alliance in 2019.

“When we first learned about this opportunity, we were excited, because the Veterans Film Apprenticeship program combines aviation, workforce development in a unique way to help those who sacrificed so much for this country,” Matik said.

Air Force veteran Frank Sean Johnson said he served in Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield during the first Gulf War. After his service, Johnson was shot in his neighborhood in a road-rage incident, losing his leg about 20 years later due to complications from his injuries. His trials have never kept Johnson from moving forward, and he spoke about his experiences, eventually obtaining a commercial drone license and getting involved in the film industry through the Veterans Film Apprenticeship program.

“My journey has never been easy, that’s one sure truth,” Johnson said. “The other sure truth is that it could have always been harder and it wasn’t, and along the way I had help, along the entire way.”

Retired Army Capt. Leslie Nicole Smith said she served in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2002, where she sustained a near life-threatening injury that caused her to lose her left leg and become legally blind. Not one to be discouraged, Smith connected with Regina and attended an acting class. She said she was excited to have other veterans receive the opportunities she had.

“Her encouragement and feedback throughout the class gave me such a renewed sense of confidence and empowerment, and I was hooked immediately,” Smith said.

“Criminal Minds” and “The Simpsons” actor Joe Mantegna, an advocate for the Gary Sinise Foundation, said he felt he had a duty to support veterans. He praised the drone program as a way the film and aviation industries could leverage modern inventions to provide veterans more opportunities.

“What you’re doing, Lisa, and this whole thing about employment is so important,” Mantegna said. “This thing about the drones, to work with the cutting-edge technology, and we’re going in that direction, is wonderful and smart.”

Economic Alliance President Lauren Moore said the alliance’s support of the Veterans Film Apprenticeship program was part of a broader effort to strengthen and diversify the Atlantic County economy. He said the federal grant was a promising feature that portended more success to come.

More aid is forthcoming. Booker said Tuesday he and fellow U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., had secured $4.8 million in federal funding for Atlantic City International Airport to replace two passenger-loading bridges.

Regina said she plans to create a television show called “Heroic Episodes” to be shot in the Atlantic City area, adding there are plans to feature some of the veterans involved in the film apprenticeship program.

“This pilot, we’re hoping, is going to take off, no pun intended, and we’re able to secure more funding and continue to have this kind of a program mature and grow,” Moore said.