Atlantic County doctor involved in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine, other treatments

COVID-19 vaccines have become the most valuable tools in fighting the coronavirus pandemic both domestically and internationally since they were first approved in December 2020, according to health experts. And a doctor in Atlantic County played an integral part in getting one of the vaccines approved and shipped around the world.
Dr. Christopher Lucasti, the chief of the Infectious Disease Division at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, conducted clinical trials to study the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in August and September 2020. He enrolled 150 patients in the study, including health care workers from around the area who were eager to find a vaccine that could help stem the spread of the coronavirus. He said he and his office are currently conducting clinical trials for COVID-19 treatments, as well as the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.
“I thought it was cool from the standpoint that we were involved in that trial and it was going to be the first (COVID-19 vaccine) to get approved,” Lucasti said of his office’s role in the development of the Pfizer vaccine.
Lucasti, who also runs a private practice, said Pfizer reached out to him, asking whether he and his office would be interested in being part of the pharmaceutical company’s mRNA-based vaccine trial. His office was the only one to be part of the study in the greater Philadelphia area, and only one of two in New Jersey.
The 150 participants could not have already had COVID-19, nor could they have any diseases that were, at the time of the study, suppressing their immune systems.
The study was blind, meaning participants did not know whether they had received the actual vaccine or a placebo. The efficacy of the vaccine was calculated by comparing the incidences of disease in the control (placebo) group and in the vaccine (treatment) group. After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine in December 2020, the study was unblinded, and those who had been given a placebo had the opportunity to receive a real vaccine.
“It made me feel proud to know that we enrolled a good number of patients in (the study) and it showed the efficacy of the vaccine was good and it was working,” Lucasti said.
Lucasti’s work on the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is far from his only experience with clinical trials that pioneered new medicines. In the past 25 years, Lucasti and his staff have been involved in scores of clinical trials studying antibiotics and other medicines, helping deliver effective care to people in need. He said he had been involved in the study of 75% to 80% of the antibiotic medicines that have gone to market. He also has done work developing now-staple drugs used to prevent HIV infection. Notably, Lucasti and his team conducted a clinical trial for Truvada, a drug that reduces the chance of HIV infection when taken by at-risk individuals who are HIV negative.
“I enjoy doing this kind of stuff. I like being on the cutting edge,” Lucasti said. “And it’s very rewarding.”
Lucasti began working at hospitals in South Jersey in 1991. He then began to get involved in clinical-trial work around 1996, and started studying antibiotic medicines and medicines designed to treat patients who were HIV positive.
There are advantages to being a smaller practice when participating in a clinical trial. Lucasti’s office’s size helped his team maintain closer relationships with his patients, he said, which in turn helped ensure patients enrolled in studies returned for observation and treatment. He credited the staff at his office for fostering that close patient relationship.
“You’re only as good at this as the people around you are,” Lucasti said.
The process for approving medicines for COVID-19 was unlike any Lucasti had been a part of, despite his decades of experience. There was a concerted effort from the federal government and regulators to accelerate the clinical-trial process for COVID-19 medicines, owing to the urgency created by a pandemic that has killed more than 800,000 Americans.
“In a normal situation, it takes years for a drug to come to market, and normal vaccine studies take years,” Lucasti said. “But the urgency is how this one became approved so fast.
“I think for this situation, it was needed.”
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was initially found to be about 94% effective at preventing COVID-19 compared to people who had not been vaccinated or previously infected. There are now concerns that immunity from the vaccine may wane over time and that new strains of the coronavirus, such as the delta and omicron variants, may reduce vaccine efficacy.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that those 16 and older get a booster shot if they received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago. The CDC is similarly recommending that anyone 18 and older who received the Moderna vaccine more than six months ago get a booster shot, and that all adults who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago get a booster.
Pfizer found in October that its booster shot is 95.6% effective at preventing COVID-19 caused by the delta variant over the initial two-dose regimen.
Even after the pandemic subsides, Lucasti said it is possible people may take an annual COVID-19 vaccine, just as people today take annual flu vaccines. He stressed, however, that there was still much unknown about what will be needed, and that scientists were still awaiting more data from clinical trials.
“It’s too soon to know whether or not you’re going to get a shot every year, or if you’re going to get a booster once a year,” Lucasti said. “You have to wait for the actual science.”
Lucasti said that prior to 2020, pharmaceutical investment in clinical-drug trials had slowed considerably. The pandemic has since catalyzed the industry, igniting new studies of drugs designed to treat COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. In addition to studying boosters and treatments for the coronavirus, Lucasti is involved in a study of a vaccine for older adults to prevent illness from respiratory syncytial virus. There was an outbreak over the summer of severe RSV cases — respiratory illnesses that can gravely sicken older adults and younger children.
Lucasti was optimistic that the innovations with mRNA that were adopted to create the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines could lead to the creation of treatments for other diseases. Though he cautioned again that the new medicines would need to be studied.
“This may reshape how we deliver vaccines forever,” Lucasti said. “Obviously, they have to do trials.”
