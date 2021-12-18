Atlantic County doctor involved in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine, other treatments

The 150 participants could not have already had COVID-19, nor could they have any diseases that were, at the time of the study, suppressing their immune systems.

The study was blind, meaning participants did not know whether they had received the actual vaccine or a placebo. The efficacy of the vaccine was calculated by comparing the incidences of disease in the control (placebo) group and in the vaccine (treatment) group. After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine in December 2020, the study was unblinded, and those who had been given a placebo had the opportunity to receive a real vaccine.

“It made me feel proud to know that we enrolled a good number of patients in (the study) and it showed the efficacy of the vaccine was good and it was working,” Lucasti said.