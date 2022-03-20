Atlantic County Democrats hold convention, endorse Alexander to take on Van Drew

SOMERS POINT — Atlantic County Democrats tried to rejuvenate their party Sunday in a region that swung to the right in 2021 — and in so doing, they made for a major shakeup in the race to unseat Jeff Van Drew.

Elected officials and party leaders met at the Gateway Playhouse for the 47th annual Atlantic County Democratic Convention. The 314 delegates in attendance in person and virtually via Zoom explored ways it could recover from local losses it sustained during last November’s election and strengthen itself in the county, with the day’s theme being “forward with fortitude.”

Atlantic County Democratic Party Chair Michael Suleiman spoke about how his party was responding to the losses in November. He pointed to the new county commissioner’s map, which separated Pleasantville and Atlantic City and thus created more districts with large Black and Hispanic electorates.

“We had a rough November, like most of the state of New Jersey,” Suleiman said. “But we forged ahead and we moved forward, and we’re kicking some butt now.”

The convention was the scene of a groundbreaking development in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District race.

Delegates to the convention voted to endorse Tim Alexander — a Galloway Township civil rights attorney and 27-year veteran police officer — to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, in the Nov. 8 general election. After the results were announced, retired Egg Harbor Township Police Capt. Hector Tavarez, who had also been running for the party nomination, announced he was dropping out of the race and endorsing Alexander.

“It didn’t really matter whether it was me or not, but the fact is we have to get together, and we have to unite to beat Jeff Van Drew,” Tavarez said, with his speech ending in an ovation from the audience.

Carolyn Rush, a Sea Isle City candidate for the Democratic nomination who worked for 30 years as an engineer, said after the convention that she would stay in the race until the June 7 primary election.

“I want the people to decide, not a select group,” Rush said.

Amy Kennedy, the 2020 Democratic nominee for the 2nd Congressional District, endorsed Alexander on Feb. 23. Other prominent Democrats, including former Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick endorsed Alexander two days earlier.

Tavarez had collected several endorsements as well, including Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler and retired Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin and Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti.

Although ranked-choice voting was used, Alexander victory was clear on the first ballot, winning 143 votes to Tavarez’s 42 votes and Rush’s 20.

The Democratic nominations available for the Atlantic County commissioner races were all uncontested, and so those endorsements were issued by proclamation.

The Atlantic County Republican Committee voted to endorse Van Drew at the county GOP convention on March 5. Van Drew switched parties in 2019 after becoming one of three Democrats to not vote for the first impeachment of then President Donald Trump.

Democratic candidates will be tasked with rebounding from a 2021 election that saw Republicans make significant gains in Atlantic County and across South Jersey. The GOP won several municipal elections in the county; swept the state Legislature races in the 2nd District; ousted state Senate President Steve Sweeney; and came far closer to defeating Gov. Phil Murphy than had been forecasted.

Although midterm elections tend to hurt the party controlling government in Washington — in this case the Democrats — Suleiman presented measured confidence that his party could turn the tide, describing himself as “cautiously hopeful.” He said he believed that the Biden administration could reduce inflation and galvanize the Democratic base with the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, who if confirmed, would be the first Black female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I think we’re going to get there,” Suleiman said. “I think we’re going to have a better ’22 than people think we are.”

