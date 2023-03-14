BUENA – An extended controversy over a vacant council seat has come to an end.

Ernest Merighi took his seat as a Democrat on the all-Republican Borough Council on Monday, filling a vacancy that had been open for almost two months.

His appointment comes at the end of a contentious, partisan process following the mistaken appointment of a Republican to the council and a feud with the Atlantic County Democrats.

Merighi put the controversy behind him and said he was committed to serving the borough in his new position.

“I’m here to do my best and help the town,” Merighi said. “I was a little surprised that they wanted me, but I’m up to it.”

The local members of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee directly appointed Merighi to the Borough Council seat Thursday night, according to a Friday letter from the Atlantic County Democrats.

The authority to fill the seat had reverted back to the Atlantic County Democrats after the Borough Council ultimately did not fill the seat within 30 days of the creation of the vacancy – but not for lack of trying.

The appointment of Merighi follows two previous attempts by the Borough Council to fill the seat.

The Borough Council voted Feb. 27 to appoint Marx Dixon to fill the seat left vacant by the January resignation of Gina Andaloro.

Dixon, who had been among the three candidates nominated by the local Atlantic County Democrats for the vacancy, was absent from the Feb. 27 meeting and was revealed to have not been interested in the position.

Colin Bell, an attorney for the Atlantic County Democrats had informed borough officials in a Feb. 25 email that Dixon was not interested in the position, while mentioning that Merighi was interested. The third nominee, Brian Ewan, was not mentioned in Bell’s email. Borough officials said they did not see that email until after the Feb. 27 meeting.

Borough Council President Doug Adams said he and his colleagues allowed the right to directly fill the vacancy lapse back to the Atlantic County Democrats, due to their dissatisfaction with the process.

He argued the Democrats were not acting in good faith to produce a list of three viable nominees and and should have ensured all three of their nominees were interested in serving on the Borough Council.

“We don’t think the process was followed in the way that it should have been,” Adams said. “(The Atlantic County Democrats) didn’t present us with a good list.”

Merighi indicated he was not fazed by appeared to bye council’s reluctance to appoint him directly to fill the vacancy.

“They wanted somebody else, none of their guys wanted it, so they’re left with me,” Merighi said.

The Borough Council, which had consisted entirely of Republicans, originally voted on Jan. 23 to appoint Richard Giovinazzi, a Republican who had been serving on the borough Land Use Board.

Borough officials had believed they could appoint a Republican to replace Andaloro, as she had switched parties to become a member of the GOP just before she resigned.

The Atlantic County Democrats challenged Giovinazzi’s appointment as illegitimate. In a letter to the borough after Giovinazzi’s appointment, the Democrats said they had the authority to fill the seat under state law, because Andaloro had been a Democrat when she was elected. The borough concurred with the Democrats’ assessment and subsequently vacated Giovinazzi’s seat. It then solicited a list of three nominees from the Atlantic County Democrats, pursuant to state law.

The winding course to filling the seat came during a contentious process between borough officials and the Atlantic County Democrats. Upon request from council members, Borough solicitor Richard Tonetta asked the Atlantic County Democrats for resumes or contact information for the three nominees it submitted council about the position. Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman told Tonetta resumes were not required under state law and indicated Democrats were being held to an unfair standard relative to the GOP nominees submitted in January.

Tonetta also asked if a Democratic neighbor of Borough Council member Marina Barsuglia be added to the list of nominees. Suleiman rebuffed Tonnetta and insinuated the request was illegal. The party chair later called Tonnetta “the most blatantly political and partisan town attorney” that he had met. Tonnetta, in turn, later told The Press that Suleiman’s behavior was politically motivated.

Merighi said he he works making prosthetics and part-time in delivery and worked for 17 years with his father at his family restaurant. Now that he is on Borough Council, Merighi will have to tackle the controversial proposal to dissolve a fire district and centralize firefighting under a Buena Fire Department, the latest issue in the struggle between two revival fire companies.

“I’m trying not to get too involved with all the other crap that’s been around, I’m moving forward,” Merighi said of the fire rivalry. “I want to be fresh and I want to hopefully give some new insight to the council.”

Suzann Anderson, the Democratic neighbor of Barsuglia, spoke with The Press of Atlantic City Tuesday. She she contacted the Atlantic County Democratic Committee saying she was interested in the position but was told three candidates had already been nominated. While calling Merighi a “great choice” whom she would support, Anderson said that Democratic leadership should have worked to make the political process more accessible to Democratic residents of the borough.

“I have no issues,” Anderson said. “I just am confused as to the strangeness of the political ways of how Buena seems to work.”