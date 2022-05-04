Atlantic County dedicates new central municipal court

MAYS LANDING — Those instrumental in centralizing Atlantic County’s municipal courts see the move as a model for other New Jersey counties.

In a packed Courtroom No. 1 at the Atlantic County Historic Courthouse on Wednesday, officials key in consolidating the courts honored three judges — Julio Mendez, Valerie Armstrong and Herbert Jacobs — with plaques bearing their names and courtrooms named in their honor.

The Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County, the first of its kind in New Jersey, opened in January, hearing cases from nine county towns. County Executive Dennis Levinson led the effort to consolidate the courts of the county's 23 municipalities, arguing it would save taxpayers money.

Egg Harbor and Galloway townships are expected to save about $450,000 and $235,000, respectfully, under the new court, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said in November. It's unclear how much the other participating towns could save.

The county is planning to review the savings at the court's six-month mark, Gilmore said Wednesday following the dedication.

Levinson, who couldn't attend the dedication because of a medical procedure, picked county Counsel James Ferguson to thank those who helped contribute to an almost two-year-long process.

"These types of initiatives were, of course, great to save all of our taxpayers money," said state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, mirroring Levinson's position on the merger.

Levinson first formed a committee in 2020 tasked with exploring potential cost savings and court feasibility. Efforts in Trenton, headed by now former state Senate President Steve Sweeney, resulted in a legislative amendment package encouraging the regionalization of municipal courts, which was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in August of that year.

Renovations for the courthouse were made possible through $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds, Sweeney said.

Speaking in front of the packed courtroom, Sweeney said the consolidation will make services better for Atlantic County's residents while lowering their tax burden. He, like others who spoke, said while the cost savings is a plus, the court is intended to improve public trust in the judicial system.

"This will be replicated around the state," Sweeney said. "It had to take someone who had the willingness to do it."

Consolidation supporters favor the cost savings but also argue it enables nonprofits to better offer help to people with social and emotional problems who end up in court.

In November, before the court opened, Jewish Family Service was announced as operating a pilot social-services program in the central court, assigning three social workers there for its first 90 days. Those workers are tasked with connecting those in need to mental health and drug addiction services as an alternative to traditional municipal fines and punishments.

The central court's critics, however, cite concerns about transportation, having lawyers and court staff unfamiliar with the municipalities they serve, and potential leniency to municipal offenders.

Those concerns are important to Atlantic County Assignment Judge Michael Blee.

Blee, who took over from Mendez earlier this year, said being wary of problems in the court's operation and correcting them will be a priority. He, like Sweeney, knows the public's trust in the county's judicial system is essential, especially as officials see the court as a way to enhance services for the community.

"It is our challenge, as a judiciary and staff, to fulfill the goal of this new central municipal court," Blee said. "I urge our municipal court judges and staff to work together to serve the public."

