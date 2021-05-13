 Skip to main content
Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination site offering vaccines to those 12 and older
Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination site offering vaccines to those 12 and older

vaccinesforall (4).JPG

Patrick Miller, 17, of Forked River, gets his first COVID-19 vaccine April 19 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

 CJ Fairfield

Health care professionals from across Virginia answer questions about vaccinations for COVID.in this Department of Health video.

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination mega site is now offering vaccines to those 12 and older. 

A parent or guardian must accompany those under 18. Walk-in vaccinations are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Those who have registered online and made an appointment through vaccination.atlanticare.org will be prioritized.

The mega site is offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to those 12 and older and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 and older.

The mega site is located in the Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd. Parking is free. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Hammonton Family Success Center/AtlantiCare will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 26. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to those 18 and older by appointment only. To make an appointment, call the Family Success Center at 609-567-2900.

Contact CJ Fairfield

 609-272-7239

Cfairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ​

